Obituary: Linda Crisp, 70, Mineral Springs

Linda Crisp, age 70, of Mineral Springs, Ark., passed away on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 at her home. She was born on Aug. 30, 1948, in Alamogordo, N.M., the daughter of the late Claud Wallace and Jessie Izona Farmer Lovewell.

Mrs. Crisp was a member of the Open Door Baptist Church in Nashville.

She was preceded in death by one son, Claude Alvin Crisp; three brothers, Wallace, Claude, and Jesse Lovewell; two sisters, Laverne Joyce Neal and Janie Manley.

Survivors include: her husband Cullie Crisp of Mineral Springs, Ark.; one son, Neal Crisp of Dallas, Texas; one daughter, Raylene Crisp Beavers of Atoka, Tenn.; one brother, Jackie Lovewell of Nashville, Ark.; four sisters, Shirley Mobbs of Nashville, Ark.; Marie Nivens of Blevins, Ark.; Carolee Nivens of Avenger, Texas; and Wanda Coleman of Murfreesboro, Ark.; eight grandchildren, Brandy Eyster, Kristina Armstrong, Lindsey McGhee, Riley James Beavers III, Elizabeth Mastrofrancesco, T.C. Beavers, Patrick Crisp, and Victoria Crisp Garnette; ten great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m, Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 6, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville with Bro. Wayne Murphy, Patrick Crisp, and Victoria Crisp Garnette officiating. Burial will follow in Bluff Springs Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home. You may send an online sympathy message latimerfuneralhome.com.

