Obituary: Joseph Richard ‘Ricky’ Perser, 61, of Nashville

Joseph Richard “Ricky” Perser, 61 , died Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Nashville, Arkansas.

He was born March 12, 1957, to the late Patsy Pedron Perser and “JD” Joseph Perser.

He is proceeded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: his wife, Cindy Perser; one son, Joseph Tyler Perser of Lufkin, Texas; three daughters, April Perser of Lufkin, Texas; Sarah Perser of San Antonio, Texas; Heather Perser of Lufkin, Texas; two sisters, Janie Young and husband Homer of Mineral Springs, Ark., and Lisa Sharp and husband Jerry of Nashville, Ark.; one grandbaby, Katie; two cousins, Charlotte Bagley and husband Coy, and David Tribble; three special brothers, Jason Rodgers, Billy Colston and Greg Johnson, and a host a nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service was held Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville with Rex Moorer officiating.

