Obituary: Jordine ‘Jerry’ Chesshir McNutt, 87, of Searcy

Jordine “Jerry” Chesshir McNutt passed away on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Searcy, Ark. She was born at home on July 28, 1931, in Corinth, Ark.

She was the third child of the late Walker Jordan and Ruth McClure Chesshir.

She had the pleasure of attending Corinth School for the first and second grades, and she completed her schooling in Nashville Public Schools, graduating from Nashville High School in 1949. She took a sabbatical from her education at Harding University to work at Southern Christian Children’s Home in Morrilton, Ark. Upon returning to Harding, she met Jack McNutt. Their romance continued even when Jerry returned home, upon her mother’s death, to help her brother, Bill, graduate from high school.

Jerry and Jack married on August 19, 1955. She worked in the Alumni Office at Harding while Jack finished his bachelor’s degree. In August of 1956, they moved to New York City, where Jerry worked for Chase Manhattan Bank, while Jack was in graduate school. In 1957, they returned to El Dorado, Ark., where Jerry worked for American Oil as a cashier in the Payroll Office.

She quit work at American Oil in September 1964, and went to the World’s Fair in New York City with Jack and his sister and brother-in-law, Ethelyn and Scottie English. Upon her return to El Dorado, she stayed home as a wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Evelyn Chesshir Brooks and Nelda Chesshir Hawley, and her brother, James William Chesshir.

Survivors include: her husband, Jack W. McNutt of Searcy, Ark.; one daughter, Marsha McNutt Hendricks and husband Michael of Searcy, Ark.; grandchildren Emma Ophelia Hendricks and Walker Bennett Hendricks of Searcy, Ark.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Christian Children’s Home, P.O. Box 649, Morrilton, AR 72110.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 7, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Young’s Funeral Home in El Dorado, Ark.

A visitation will be held at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, Ark., on Sunday, Dec. 9, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., with funeral services to follow in the Chapel of Latimer Funeral Home.

Interment will be held immediately following at New Corinth Cemetery.

An online guest registry will be available at www.youngsfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...