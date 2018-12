James H. Chism, 76, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.

He was born Sept. 6, 1942, to in the Sardis community near Ozan to the late Harry and Cleo Chism.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Earline Chism; brothers Bobby, Lee, and Dwight Chism. Survivors are his four children, Jackie Helms of Lockesburg, Jon Boatwright of Hollywood, Calif., Jason Chism of Arkadelphia, and Jamie Cardine of Houston, Texas; also grandchildren.

Friends and family held a private memorial service.

Like this: Like Loading...