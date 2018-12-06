Obituary: James Elliott Dennis, 72, of Nashville

James Elliott (JE) Dennis, 72, of Nashville, died Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 in Little Rock.

He was born March 6, 1946 in Dallas, Texas, to the late Floyd Dennis and Ruth Chambers Dennis. He was a US Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and was a retired farmer.

He was preceded in death by two sons James E. and Justin E. Dennis, and a sister, Doris Jean Dennis.

Survivors include: his wife of more than 52 years, Betty Dennis of Nashville; a stepson, Michael Doughty of Texas; siblings Janie George of Garland, Texas, Bennie Dennis of Farmersville, Texas, Donald Dennis of Wylie, Texas, and Shannon Doughty of Georgia.

There will be no funeral service.

Like this: Like Loading...