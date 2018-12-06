Obituary: Gerald M. Stuckey, 72, of Nashville

Gerald M. “Mike” Stuckey went home to his Savior on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 at his home in Nashville. Mike was a beloved son, brother, husband and father.

Mike was born to Rev. A.D. Stuckey and Merle F. Stuckey in Crockett, Texas, on October 31, 1946.

Mike was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville. He was a graduate of Fayetteville High School, and Central Baptist College in Conway, Ark. He was an ordained minister, who served as a missionary in Prince George, Canada, and as a pastor in several Arkansas churches.

Preceding Mike in death was his father, Rev. A.D. Stuckey.

His survivors include: his loving mother, Merle F. Stuckey of Nashville; a brother, Jim Stuckey and wife Anita, and their son Ryan of Nashville; three daughters, Michelle Baker of Dallas, Ga., Amy Santos of Cartersville, Ga., and Angela Armstrong and husband Brandon of North Little Rock, Ark., and son, Michael Gene Stuckey and wife Samantha of Shreveport, La. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Restland Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Jerome Cooper officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. Viewing was Monday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the A.D. Stuckey Scholarship Fund at Central Baptist College in Conway, Ark. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Face Book.

