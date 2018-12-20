Obituary: Charlene Knighton Treece Morris, 80, of Mineral Springs

Charlene Knighton Treece Morris, 80, of Mineral Springs, died Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Greenbrier, Ark.

She was born Sept. 9, 1938, in McNab, the daughter of the late Charles Andrew and Edna Knighton. She was a member of New Shiloh Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Barney Earl Treece; a son, Brandon Earl Treece; and a brother, Lee W. Knighton.

Survivors include: her son, Barney Charles Treece and wife, Donna; a daughter, Teresa Charyl Treece; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Saturday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. before the funeral service at 2 p.m. at New Shiloh Baptist Church.

