Obituary: Carol Tolleson, 74, of Texarkana, Texas

Carol Tolleson, age 74, left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 in Texarkana, Texas.

She was born Jan. 9, 1944, to the late Lila McCreery Dodge and Jack Dodge.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gary Dodge, Jimmy Dodge; and a sister, Imogene Dodge.

Survivors include: her husband, Tim Tolleson; a son, Ricky Jones of Texarkana, Ark.; two daughters, Brenda Wagner and husband Chuck of Fouke, Ark., and Melinda Taylor and husband Glynn of Nashville, Ark.; a brother, Jackie Dodge of Queen City, Texas; three sisters, Dorothy Phipps of Texarkana, Ark., Patricia Leslie of Atlanta, Texas, and Linda Duhon of Queen City, Texas; 6 grandchildren, Brandon, Damien, Casey, Kameron, Ashton, Lila; one great-granddaughter, Evelyn, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville with Bro. David Blase officiating. Burial followed at County Line Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

