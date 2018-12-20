Obituary: Bobby Lynn Cargile, 83, of Nashville

Bobby Lynn Cargile

Bobby Lynn Cargile, age 83, of Nashville, Ark., went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.

He was born June 20, 1935 near Atlanta, Texas, to the late James Hillyard Cargile and Louella Madden Cargile. Bob was retired from Poulan Weed Eater as an Engineering Manager.

Bob was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Nashville where he served as a Sunday school teacher for the Cargile Co-Ed class for many years. He served his church in many areas but will be deeply missed in the music department as the church’s keyboard player and member of the choir. In fact, music was a passion of Bob’s. He had been involved in many events around town playing his keyboard, from the Chamber of Commerce to civic events to anyone who needed his music. Jazz was his favorite, but Bob dedicated most of his talent to gospel. He was named Man of The Year in 2013 by the Chamber. He and his wife Tot moved here from Shreveport in 1976 and he immediately began being involved in his community as well as other churches in the area. After his retirement he loved tinkering with things, Bob would envision something and then he would build it. He loved machines and what made them work. He loved traveling and had been all over the United States. Bob will be missed by all who knew him.

His survivors include his best friend and wife of over 41 years; Tot Cargile of Nashville; his children, Dr. Kelli Cargile Cook and husband Dr. Robert Cook of Lubbock, Texas, Kristi and husband Walter Grant of Benton, La., Stephen and wife LeAnn Cargile of Flint, Texas, Connie and husband Kirk Echols of Nashville, Kelli and husband Chuck Davis of Jefferson, Texas, and Jamie and husband Michael Ekenseair of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Services will be Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Nashville with Kevin Sartin and David Blase officiating. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Atlanta, Texas, at Pinecrest Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until service time. Memorials may be made to the Bob Cargile Scholarship Fund, PO Box 961, Nashville, AR 71852. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

