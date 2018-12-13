Obituary: Annette Carlton Hoover, 90, of Texarkana, Texas

Annette Carlton Hoover, age 90, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Texarkana. She was born Feb. 6, 1928 in De Queen, Ark., the daughter of Brice and Lucille Kelley Carlton.

She graduated from Nashville High School and attended Henderson State University. She was married to Harry Lynn Hoover of Texarkana, Ark., for 68 years. She was active in the Texarkana community serving on the Board of the Chamber of Commerce and active in Central Christian Church. She Started her business career after moving to San Antonio, Texas, in property management where she was past president of the San Antonio Apartment Association. She attained senior executive level positions at Lexford Properties and Equity Residential. Upon retirement, they moved to Hot Springs Village, Ark., and became active in Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church. Their last move was back to Texarkana, Texas, and Cornerstone Retirement Community where many friends were made.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Hoover, her parents, Brice and Lucille Carlton, her mother, Louise Carlton Clemens and her sister Elizabeth Carlton Atha.

Survivors include: her daughter, Joy Lamb of Cedar Park, Texas, and her son, Jay Carlton Hoover and wife Jill of Texarkana, Ark.; two sisters, Cay Carlton Teague, Judy Hill, and her brother, C. C. Carlton. In addition, five grandchildren, Ashley Milligan (Matt), Jay C. Hoover, Ⅱ (Angela), Jon C. Hoover (Rachel), Brian Lamb (Sue) and Dustin Lamb (Kristi). Also, eleven great-grandchildren, several nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to service time Monday, Dec. 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Nashville, Ark.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at the First United Methodist Church with Dr. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimers Alliance, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, TX 75503

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

