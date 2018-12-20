Obituary: Alfred Daniel ‘Sonny’ Raulerson, 77, of Mineral Springs

Alfred Daniel “Sonny” Raulerson, 77, of Mineral Springs, died Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 at his home.

He was born Nov. 7, 1941, in Kissimmee, Fla., the son of the late Alfred and Mary Belle Platt Raulerson.

He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Pleasant Valley Masonic Lodge in Nashville. He was a member of the Saratoga Volunteer Fire Department, and was retired from the Howard County Office of Emergency Management.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Joel Raulerson.

Survivors include: his wife, Louise Raulerson of Mineral Springs; two sons, Danny Raulerson and wife, Kim of Mineral Springs, and David Raulerson and wife, Amber of Saratoga; also, grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 14, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Bruce Short and Bro. Keith Mays officiating. Burial followed in Liberty Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

