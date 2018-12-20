Home Breaking News Nashville Volunteer Fire Department awards

Nashville Volunteer Fire Department awards

Fireman of the Year: Michael Staten accepts the award from Fire Chief Jerry Harwell.
SERVICE PIN. Nashville fireman Bobby Chambers, Jr., was presented a service pin for 25 years. Other service awards went to Alfred Neeley and Jim Hamilton, 32 years, and Cliff Petty, 29.
FIREMAN’S SERVICE PIN. Terry Ray was presented a service pin for 30 years during the recent Christmas party of the Nashville Fire Department. Presenting the pin was Fire Marshal Jerry Harwell who received his 28-year pin.

