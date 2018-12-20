Home Breaking News Nashville Volunteer Fire Department awards Breaking News Nashville Volunteer Fire Department awards By Nashville News Leader - December 20, 2018 94 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet Fireman of the Year: Michael Staten accepts the award from Fire Chief Jerry Harwell. SERVICE PIN. Nashville fireman Bobby Chambers, Jr., was presented a service pin for 25 years. Other service awards went to Alfred Neeley and Jim Hamilton, 32 years, and Cliff Petty, 29. FIREMAN’S SERVICE PIN. Terry Ray was presented a service pin for 30 years during the recent Christmas party of the Nashville Fire Department. Presenting the pin was Fire Marshal Jerry Harwell who received his 28-year pin. Like this:Like Loading... Related