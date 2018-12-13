MS principal still on leave, battery case continued

By Terrica Hendrix

News-Leader staff

The third-degree battery case for the Mineral Springs High School principal has been continued to February due to the judge’s unexpected health issue.

MSHS principal Clint Jones, who is currently on administrative leave, had a Dec. 11 court date, but his misdemeanor case and all other Calhoun County District Court cases were not heard Tuesday because the district judge suffered a heart attack several days ago, according to the Calhoun County District Court Clerk Laura Evans.

Evans confirmed that Jones’ battery case was continued to February, but she did not specify the exact date

Jones was arrested by Hampton police at the conclusion of the Mineral Springs vs. Hampton football playoff game on Nov. 16. Jones is accused of striking a woman, who is the mother of a Mineral Springs football player, while trying to break up a scuffle on the field involving the football players, according to Hampton Police Chief Cody Wilson.

Jones was arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Detention Center. He was released that night after posting a $550 cash bond.

Mineral Springs School District Superintendent Thelma Forte confirmed that Jones has been placed on “administrative leave or suspension as some people call it since the our Thanksgiving break.” Jones is on leave “until the Hampton Police Department completes its investigation or whatever the school district attorney tells me what to do,” the superintendent confirmed.

While Jones is on administrative leave, Tracy Forte, husband of Supt. Forte and the dean of students, “is handling the [high school’s] administrative duties.” Tracy Forte, who is also the girls basketball coach, has assistance from Mineral Springs Elementary Principal Stacy Gauldin when he has to tend to his coaching duties. Gauldin is K-12 certified, she said.

“Everyone pitches in. The good thing is our high school didn’t miss a beat. Kids have gone to All-State choir and All Region band” in Jones’ absence.

The superintendent added that 42 students showed up to take the ACT last Saturday and that the graduating class only has 26 students. “Throughout it all, the high school never stopped …the teachers didn’t stop teaching and kids didn’t stop learning,” she ended.

