Local man arrested for kidnapping

By Terrica Hendrix

News-Leader staff

A local man was arrested last week for kidnapping and second degree domestic battery.

Yair Escamilla-Torez, 40, of Nashville, was arrested on Dec. 5 after Nashville Police Lt. Clint Tedford was dispatched to 1216 Mine St. “regarding a person that had been beaten up,” Nashville Investigator Larry Marion stated via press release. Tedford spoke to the victim “and noticed that she had visible injuries to her face and head area. The victim stated that the incident occurred at a chicken house south of Nashville. Victim stated that her ex-boyfriend, Yair Escamilla, had hit her, and then carried her to his residence on Peachtree Street in Nashville. The victim stated that Escamilla had taped her wrist and ankles together while they were at his residence.

The victim was able to talk Escamilla into carrying her back to the chicken house to her vehicle where she was released. Ms. Ramirez was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital for her injuries.”

The officers arrested Escamilla in a wooded area on Highway 27 south of Nashville. Investigators with the Howard County Sheriff’s Department and the NPD began conducting the investigation and gained consent to search his residence and vehicle for possible evidence, according to Marion.

Escamilla is being held at the Howard County Jail on charges of domestic battery second degree and kidnapping and his bond was set at $125,000.

