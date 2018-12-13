Hempstead County Bicentennial event Dec. 15

The Hempstead County Bicentennial Celebration will take place on Dec. 15, which is the birthdate of the founding of the county on Dec. 15, 1818.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the public is invited to attend a morning event, at Hempstead Hall on the University of Arkansas-Hope campus.

Special guests will include a panel of Hempstead County natives — Mack McLarty, who served as Chief of Staff for President Bill Clinton; Judge Lavenski R. Smith, Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit; Little Rock attorney Joe Purvis; and Ellen Turner, a professor at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville.

Following the morning event, the celebration will move to downtown Hope around the Farmers Bank building, which will become the future courthouse of Hempstead County.

Beginning at 1 p.m. will be a parade from the current courthouse through downtown Hope to the future courthouse.

The parade will consist of floats and vehicles entered by the various communities and organizations that make up Hempstead County, either historically or currently.

To register and enter the parade, or for questions about it, contact Ben Brazzel at ben.brazzel1975@gmail.com.

Following the parade, music, vendors, and games will take place around the future courthouse, Farmers Bank and Trust building, and downtown Hope from 2-7 p.m.

Events will climax with official cake cutting and fireworks at 6 p.m. Local businesses, industries and civic organizations are invited to showcase their companies or clubs during the celebration with a game or information booth. Food vendors are also encouraged to participate.

The Hempstead County Bicentennial Committee seeks to promote events and celebrations around this significant year for Hempstead County.

For more information about the event, visit www.Hempstead200.com or on Facebook “@Hempstead200”

