Emergency app available for free thanks to local business

A great way to help others who may be helping you in times of emergency has been made available for free by Thornton Funeral Home.

The staff of Thornton Funeral Home in Mount Ida have partnered with an app called Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency) to provide a unique opportunity to assist first responders and others in helping its users in times of crisis.

The program, which can be downloaded for free at either Apple App Store, or Google Play. Once downloaded you simply enter code number 4384 to identify the area in which you will be served.

In the event of an emergency, first responders can use the Vital ICE app to retrieve the user’s vital information. This information can then be easily taken on the ambulance to the hospital, or sent directly to the hospital from the Vital ICE app, where ER staff can further access this critical information. Remember, time is of the essence when saving lives.

The app is much more than a storehouse for your medical information.

It includes first aid treatment protocol for 16 common emergencies. This easy to follow information could allow someone to provide much needed assistance when medical personnel aren’t available.

Dependent information, the ability to email medical information to ERs and photos of insurance card information.

One of the most unique functions of the app is the ability to contact predetermined emergency contacts in case of an emergency. This text message sending capability sends a message to emergency contacts with your location on a map, informing them that you have been involved in an emergency and in need of them to contact 911.

Downloading the app is as easy as finding them on the Apple App Store, or Google Play.

Once the Vital ICE app is downloaded just follow the directions to get set up.

Thornton Funeral Home is making this potentially life-saving app available for free to download in the community as a way of showing their gratitude for allowing them to serve you. They ask that you please take just a few minutes to download the Vital ICE app and fill in the information so that you are prepared in case of an emergency.

This app is available to the entire community, regardless of age, so do not pass up this great life-saving opportunity. Questions about the app can be answered at www.vitalboards.com/vitalice.

