December activities at Cossatot River State Park-Natural Area

Saturday, Dec. 8

10-11 a.m.

Bird Track Candles (1 hour) The glow of these candles will ignite warm memories of the beautiful birds whom call Cossatot home for the winter. With a park interpreter you can make your own take home candle to remind you who likes to hang around during the winter. Meeting Place: Visitor Center’s Legacy Room.

2-4 p.m.

“Who Eats What?” Workshop (2 hours) Have you noticed that some birds—for instance—spend most of their time in trees or shrubs, but others, are usually on the ground? In this workshop your park interpreter will help you get started with knowing “Who Eats What?” Along with making a take home bird feeder. Admissions: $5/kid. Meeting Place: Visitor Center’s Amphitheater.

Sunday, Dec. 9

10-11 a.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? (1 hour) An animal’s favorite food can tell us a lot about them. Join a park interpreter to see if you can guess who’s coming to dinner! Meeting Place: Visitor Center’s Wildlife Viewing Area.

2-3 p.m.

Feed the Critters (1 hour) It’s dinner time and the critters are hungry! Come and watch them eat and learn about the animals here at Cossatot River State Park-Natural Area. Meeting Place: Visitor Center.

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Homemade Gift Day (1 hour) Amanda Evanson said, “A Gift that’s handmade, Is a gift not replaced. Entrapping sweet memories, That can’t be erased.” There’s just something amazing about unwrapping a gift, wondering what’s inside. The kinds of gifts you can make is limitless, and if you don’t possess the skill to create a gift you can certainly use this as your excuse to learn! Join your park interpreter as we create a one of a kind gift on Homemade Gift Day. Meeting Place: Visitor Center’s Legacy Room.

Saturday, Dec. 15

9-11 a.m.

Bir-r-r-r-rd, It’s Cold Outside! (1 hour) Did you know that not all birds fly to warm sunny places in the winter? Visit with a park interpreter as we discover the birds who spend their winter here. Meeting Place: Visitor Center’s Legacy Room.

10-11 a.m.

What If You Had Animal Hair (1 hour) "What if one day when you woke up, the hair on your head wasn't yours? What if, overnight, a wild animal's hair grew in, instead? Join a park interpreter to discover some of the wild animals living at Cossatot River State Park-Natural Area and why they have the hair they do. Meeting Place: Visitor Center's Wildlife Viewing Area.

Meeting Place: Visitor Center’s Wildlife Viewing Area.

2-3 p.m.

Paper Perfect (1 hour) The perfect present deserves the perfect paper. Join a park interpreter to learn about the park’s evergreens and create a one of a kind wrapping paper featuring some of nature’s prettiest patterns. Meeting Place: Visitor Center’s Legacy Room.

3-4 p.m.

Bundle Up! (1 hour) It is getting cold outside and it is the time of year for us to break out our coats and make hot cocoa to stay warm. Join a park interpreter to learn about the animals that live here and how they stay warm to survive the winter. Meeting Place: Visitor Center’s Amphitheater.

Sunday, Dec. 16

10-11 a.m.

Morning Stroll (1 hour) Join a park interpreter for this easy to moderate, guided hike on the Harris Creek Trail. Feel free to bring binoculars; who knows what we will see or stir up. Meeting Place: Harris Creek Trailhead.

2-3 p.m.

Feed the Critters (1 hour) It’s dinner time and the critters are hungry! Come and watch them eat and learn about the animals here at Cossatot River State Park-Natural Area. Meeting Place: Visitor Center.

Saturday, Dec. 22

9-10 a.m.

Forefathers’ Day (1 hour) Join a park interpreter as we venture back in time to discover Cossatot’s Forefathers and celebrate this unique holiday. Meeting Place: Visitor Center’s Legacy Room.

10-11 a.m.

Caring for Critters (1 hour) Whether you know it or not there are all kinds of wildlife in your backyard! Join a park interpreter to discover how to provide for the wildlife that call your yard home. Today, we will be making a bird feeder to take home. Meeting Place: Sandbar Picnic Area.

1-2:30 p.m.

Solstice Star Stories (1 hour 30 mins) “With winter’s short days and Earth offering little food or comfort, many stories of winter constellations share a common theme?” Do you know what it is? Come and find out if you are up to a challenge. Meeting Place: Visitor Center’s Legacy Room.

3-4 p.m.

Cossatot Craft Corner (1 hour) Do you enjoy being creative? Would you like to begin earning an explorer badge? Join a park interpreter to use your creativity, have fun, and discover something special that can be found in the park. Meeting Place: Visitor Center’s Legacy Room.

Sunday, Dec. 23

10-11 a.m.

Tracks, Scats, and Signs (2 hours) There are many wild animals in fields, and forests and ponds. Some of them are easy to see; but a lot of them are hard to find. Wild animals leave clues everywhere they go. Join a park interpreter as we look at some of the signs to help identify which animal(s) have been in the area. Meeting Place: Cossatot Falls Parking Lot.

2-3 p.m.

Feed the Critters (1 hour)

Saturday, Dec. 29

10-11 a.m.

Constellation Card Game (1 hour) Meet a park interpreter to learn about winter constellations and create a card game to challenge your family and friends. Meeting Place: Sandbar Picnic Area.

2-3 p.m.

Firefly Fun (1 hour) Did you know that fireflies are the only known night-flying insects that hunt? As you visit with a park interpreter you will discover a hidden code that they use to navigate the night and find their prey. We will even have fun trying to become a firefly through games and activities. Meeting Place Visitor Center.

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Walk on The Wild Side (1 hour) Join a park interpreter for an “Adventure in a Box” walk. It is sure to be a Wild time! Meeting Place: Cossatot Falls Parking Lot.

Sunday, Dec. 30

10-11 a.m.

Navigating the Night (1 hour) Have you ever wonder how animals find their way in the night. Meet a park interpreter to discover the special adaptations that allow these animals to find their way in the night. Meeting Place: Sandbar Picnic Area.

2-3 p.m.

Feed the Critters (1 hour)

3:30-4:30 p.m.

The “Lorax” Project (1 hour 15 mins) One of the greatest children’s book authors of all time, Dr. Seuss, wrote this thought provoking book, “The Lorax” over forty years ago. With quotes like, “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

This book has spurred many people into action. Meet a park interpreter in Wildlife Viewing Area to hear the book and become a part of The Lorax Project. Meeting Place: Visitor Center’s Wildlife Viewing Area.

Monday, Jan. 1

1-4 p.m.

First Day Hike (3 hours) This family-friendly hike of the Harris Creek Trail will lead us to Goat’s Bluff, one of the most scenic vistas in the park. Afterwards, we’ll warm up with hot chocolate and S’mores. Cider and Hot tea will also be available for those who prefer to abstain from sweets. Meeting Place: Visitor Center.

For more information, contact the park at (870) 385-2201. The park is located at 1980 Highway 278 West, Wickes.

