Home Breaking News Class 2A-7 Football Postseason Awards

Class 2A-7 Football Postseason Awards

By
Nashville News Leader
-
554
0
SHARE

Mineral Springs

Hornets

All-District

Ladarrius Hicks

Rayshawn Sanders

Tahji Beal

Terrell Fricks

Cameron Lee

Peyton Haddan

Antonio “Peter” Alexander,

Ray Hawkins

Honorable Mention

Trelyn Thomas

Dontre Walton

Devon Swopes

Jackson McCauley

Braiden Williams

Zalen Hill

Trevonte Swopes

Clayton Spigner

Jackson Turley

Outstanding Punter/Kicker

Peyton Haddan

Outstanding Receiver

Braiden Williams

Dierks

Outlaws

All-District

Chandler Lowery

Cameron Pugh

Brian Burk

Kelby Jewell

Colt Kuykendall

George Thomas

Honorable Mention

Jon Wilbanks

Murfreesboro

Rattlers

All-District

Zayne Flaherty

Nathan Plyler

Jakob Allmon

Jase Kuykendall

Ethan Pickett

Honorable Mention

Kenneth Kemp

Anthony Hill

Gavin Rawls

Payten Diffee

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR