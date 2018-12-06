Class 2A-7 Football Postseason Awards

Mineral Springs
Hornets
All-District
Ladarrius Hicks
Rayshawn Sanders
Tahji Beal
Terrell Fricks
Cameron Lee
Peyton Haddan
Antonio “Peter” Alexander,
Ray Hawkins
Honorable Mention
Trelyn Thomas
Dontre Walton
Devon Swopes
Jackson McCauley
Braiden Williams
Zalen Hill
Trevonte Swopes
Clayton Spigner
Jackson Turley
Outstanding Punter/Kicker
Peyton Haddan
Outstanding Receiver
Braiden Williams
Dierks
Outlaws
All-District
Chandler Lowery
Cameron Pugh
Brian Burk
Kelby Jewell
Colt Kuykendall
George Thomas
Honorable Mention
Jon Wilbanks
Murfreesboro
Rattlers
All-District
Zayne Flaherty
Nathan Plyler
Jakob Allmon
Jase Kuykendall
Ethan Pickett
Honorable Mention
Kenneth Kemp
Anthony Hill
Gavin Rawls
Payten Diffee