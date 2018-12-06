Arrest made in Pike County homicide

One man is in custody and another dead following an incident Friday, Nov. 30 near Lodi, according to Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Phillip G. Bates, 36, who has a Hot Springs address in court records, has been arrested and is expected to be officially charged this week for the shooting death of Roy VanSlyke of Glenwood.

(Update: Bates was officially charged in Pike County Circuit Court Wednesday, Dec. 5)

Bates made a first appearance on the charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm Monday. His bond was set at $100,000 and he was ordered to return to court Dec. 10 for formal arraignment. Bates reportedly has an active warrant out of Montgomery County which could result in his bond being revoked.

According to case information, the incident began around 4:25 p.m on Nov. 30 when the PCSD requested assistance from the Arkansas State Police in the investigation of a reported homicide. The homicide happened outside the residence of Carlos Duggan, located on Highway 84 west of Glenwood.

A resident of the home, Charlotte Michelle Miller, told authorities Bates had made comments accusing VanSlyke of killing a person named Brandon by cutting his throat. Bates also reportedly said VanSlyke would “get his” for killing Brandon.

That day, VanSlyke arrived at the resident in a vehicle driven by Donny Cowart and occupied by Stephanie Benney. Witnesses at the residence stated Bates was armed with a rifle when the trio arrived and fired a shot in the air as he approached the vehicle. Bates then allegedly went to the front passenger door, lowered the rifle and fired one round through the open window which struck VanSlyke.

The vehicle left the residence with all three occupants inside and travelled west on Highway 84 to the home of Pike County Deputy Chase Reid and reported the incident. Court records do no indicate whether VanSlyke was alive when they arrived at the deputy’s home.

