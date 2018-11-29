Wade wins second annual Mount Ida Student Chef Showdown

DEWAYNE HOLLOWAY

montcnews2@windstream.net

MOUNT IDA – Jordan Wade is the winner of the second annual Student Chef Showdown held at Mount Ida High School. The event is made possible through a partnership comprised of The University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College and K-12 Culinary Connection.

Wade faced two time participant Trey Standridge the cooking challenge that required them to take a list of mandatory ingredients and turn them into a culinary masterpiece.

The five mandatory ingredients included cod, black beans, peaches, leeks and soy sauce.

Standridge was a last minute entry, but was undaunted by the task as he produced a double entree dish featuring grilled cod, a fruity black bean salad and fried leek rings.

Wade went a different direction, choosing to bake his cod entree. He also whipped up a black bean dip and pan fried tortilla chips.

Judging was tight with Wade winning with a total of 33 points.

K-12 Culinary Connection Chef Justin Mills was on hand to oversee the contest and was excited about the dishes prepared by both contestants.

Mount Ida is one of over 15 schools competing in the competition.

Wade now has a chance to be chosen by either Chef Justin Mills, or Chef Matt Murr as a finalist who could represent either of them in the finals.

The finals will be held March 9 at UofA-Pulaski Tech Culinary Institute Kitchen.

K-12 Culinary Connection and UofA-Pulaski Technical College hope the competition will provide students who have an interest in a culinary related career with an opportunity to showcase their passion for cooking. The competition will also provide students with invaluable exposure to career and higher learning opportunities as they progress through the competition.

Connection Chefs Justin Mills and Matt Murr will select the winner at the grand finale with dishes being judged on creativity, taste and presentation.

