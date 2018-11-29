Update: Two die in 3-vehicle Hempstead County wreck

UPDATE: The Arkansas State Police has reported that Walter S. Conway, 73, of Hope has succumbed to injuries suffered in the accident reported on below.

A Texarkana man was killed in a three-vehicle accident the morning of Monday, Nov. 26 on Highway 278 West in Hempstead County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Jaylen C. Willis, 21, died in the wreck that also injured Myra A. Conway, 58, and Walter S. Conway, 73, both of Hope; and Lena P. White, 61, of Washington.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. near Ozan.

Willis was westbound on Highway 278 in a 2011 Hyundai Sonata when he lost control and crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado occupied by the two Hope victims. After impact, the Silverado crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 2003 Nissan Frontier driven by White.

Willis was pronounced dead at the scene by Hempstead County Coroner David Peters. The injured were transported by ambulance to hospitals in Nashville and Little Rock.

