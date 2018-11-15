Unloaded handgun brought to school by tenn

By Terrica Hendrix

News-Leader staff

A teenage male student is accused of having an unloaded handgun while at a Nashville school campus.

According to a press release prepared by Nashville Investigator Larry Marion, “on Nov. 9, at approximately 12 p.m., Nashville Officer Tim Bowlin was dispatched to Nashville’s Alternative Learning Campus on 4th Street. School Officials told Officer Bowlin that they found a handgun in the possession of a 16-year-old male student. The handgun had no ammunition or clip.”

Marion added that the juvenile was transported to Nashville Police Department to be interviewed with his parent.

Marion confirmed that the “information will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney and juvenile authorities.”

Later that evening, a note was issued to parents and guardians of students who attend the Nashville ABC preschool – by ABC Director Linzi Wallis – that stated, “There was a student in the ALE program who was caught with an unloaded gun today. We wanted to inform all of our parents of the situation and let you know it was handled by the Nashville Administration.

