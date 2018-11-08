Umpire Wildcat Homecoming, Alumni Recognition Night Jan. 25

The Umpire Wildcats will host a Homecoming and Alumni Recognition Night celebration on Friday, Jan. 25 during a night of basketball against the Oden Timberwolves.

Homecoming will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the games will follow. All alumni are invited to join in for homecoming and basketball games in the school’s old gym. The rock elementary building will be open for alumni to visit and reminisce.

Graduation pictures, old yearbooks, and other wildcat memorabilia will be set up on display. Anyone who wants to bring something to share are urged to do so. There will be a registration desk for alumni to provide names and graduation years.

Alumni will be recognized throughout the evening, prizes will be given, and a drawing will be held for the Umpire Elementary School Jug during the final game.

Organizer Phoebe Pinson said, “We want to celebrate our Umpire Wildcat community and encourage our alumni to gather together on this night. So make plans to attend this special night. It’s a great excuse to meet up with friends. Call your friends and fellow graduates. Let’s see which graduating class of Umpire High School has the most school spirit.”

Pinson added, “These kinds of gatherings promote school spirit and it’s important for our current students to see that Wildcat Pride is present and strong, even after you’ve left high school. Go Wildcats! Wildcat Pride!”

Chances for the Umpire Elementary Jug will be sold at the event and the drawing will be at the end of the night. $1 each or 6 for $5.

For more information or questions, contact Pinson at Umpire High School, (870) 583-2141 or email ppinson@cossatot.us.

Like this: Like Loading...