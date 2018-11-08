Taco Bell by Christmas

By John Balch

News-Leader staff

The main managers for Nashville’s new Taco Bell have already been hired and more interviews are scheduled to help round out the estimated 40 employees that will be needed to run the new eatery.

Taco Bell is currently under construction at 1302 South Fourth between Sonic and Power Pharmacy.

Shift manager interviews were held Nov. 1 at the Nashville Chamber of Commerce office with “team member” interviews set to take place Nov. 27 from 4-8 p.m. and Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the chamber office, according to Shane Crum, director of development for K-Mac Enterprises, Inc., of Fort Smith, which owns, operates and franchises Taco Bell and KFC restaurants throughout the nation and is described as “one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees in the country.”

Crum said the local Taco Bell will start out with approximately 40 new employees.

For more information about employment at the new Taco Bell, visit the website kmacjobs.com.

“We are looking at opening before Christmas,” Crum told The Nashville News-Leader last week.

