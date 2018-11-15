Obituary: William Paul Lamb, 80, of Nashville

William Paul Lamb, age 80, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 in Nashville, Ark.

He was born on July 26, 1938 in Howard County, Ark., the son of the late Obe and Ruby G. Lamb.

Mr. Lamb was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church and the Starch Creek Hunting Club. He was an avid hunter and always looked forward to getting the triple trophy. He retired from Husqvarna and the Nashville Public Schools.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Obe and Ruby G. Lamb, and a brother, Johnny Lamb.

Survivors include: his wife of 57 years, Katherine Lamb of Nashville, Ark.; a brother-in-law, Earl Wayne Shaw; sister-in-law, Carol Shaw; two nephews, Randy Thompson and Tim Thompson; one niece, Lisa Marie Shaw, as well as other cousins, relatives, and friends.

Visitation was 1:00 p.m. until service time, Friday, Nov. 9, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m, Friday, Nov. 9, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Wayne Sewell and Bro. David Blase officiating. Burial followed in County Line Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Leland Gautney, Tracy Gautney, Shane McDowra, Eddie Beene, Layne Thompson, and Paul Jones.

Honorary Pallbearers were Tommy Garney and James Reed.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...