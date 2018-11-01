Obituary: Troy David Merrell, Jr., 63, of Nashville

Troy David Merrell, Jr., age 63 of Nashville, Ark., went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 at home with his family at his side. He was born Aug. 5, 1955 in Ashdown, Ark., to the late Troy David Merrell, Sr., and Gladiola Ward Merrell. He was a retired maintenance supervisor for over 42 years with Tyson Foods in Nashville.

Earlier in Life Troy was baptized at Ridgeway Baptist Church. He dearly loved hunting. He was an avid member of the Blue Bayou Hunting Club and considered all his hunting buddies as family. He enjoyed sitting by a fire drinking coffee and watching the world go by. Troy loved watching westerns on television but hated all the commercials. He also loved riding his Bad Boy mower. But most of all Troy loved his family, he was all about family being together, and he dearly loved being with all of them.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Roger Dale “Puggy” Merrell and Danny “Dinkey” Merrell; also, a sister, Gayla Merrell Edwards.

His survivors include: his best friend and love of his life, his wife of over 33 years, Felicia Merrell of Nashville; three sons, Billy Wayne Merrell of Ashdown, Justin and wife Alicia Wescott of Nashville, Jason Merrell of Arkadelphia, Ark.; four siblings, Dewayne Merrell of Ashdown, Sherry and husband Russell Jester of Kirby, Ark., Terry and wife Nancy Merrell of Nashville, and Lonnie and wife Pam Merrell of Ashdown; three grandchildren, Wade, Emiley and Adilynn; and a large host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

A memorial service will be Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Holland officiating. Interment will follow later. You may send the family an online sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on face book.

