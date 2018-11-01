Obituary: Preston ‘Pep’ Glenn, 53, of Murfreesboro

Preston “Pep” Wayne Glenn, 53, of Murfreesboro died Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at his home.

He was born in Murfreesboro, May 30, 1965, to the late Gail Russell Sweeden and Lester “Bobo” Glenn.

He was a former sheriff’s deputy, was a volunteer fireman, and was a first responder.

Survivors include: his wife of 31 years, Rhonda Glenn; his children Casey Glenn of Hot Springs, and Aubrey Adams of Mount Ida; two sisters, Misty and Kathy, and a brother, Harold Glenn.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Services were at noon, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, with Tommy Mounts, Roger Cox, and George “Boots” Donaldson officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant Home Cemetery.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

