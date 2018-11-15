Obituary: Ollie Faye Reed, 70, of Schaal community

Ollie Faye Reed, 70, died Nov. 5, 2018, at Methodist Hospital in Dallas.

She was born Oct. 29, 1948, in the Schaal community, the daughter of the late Cecil and Clara Reed.

She was a graduate of Howard County Training School in Tollette, and attended the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

She was preceded in death by a son, Carl Fax, a brother, Glen Earl and sister, Ellen Kaye.

Services will be Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at the Tollette Church of God in Christ. Interment will follow in Tollette Cemetery in Schaal. Send a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on face book.

