Obituary: Mary Golden, 71, of Nashville

Mary Golden, 71, of Nashville, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 in Hot Springs.

She was born Nov. 6, 1946 in Umpire, the daughter of the late Calvin and Millie Inez Parsons Smith. She was a member of the Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Smith.

Survivors include: her husband, Royce Golden of Nashville; a daughter, Christy Mars and husband, David, of Germantown, Tenn.; two sons, Michael Golden and wife, Marianne, of Carrollton, Texas, and David Golden and wife, Julie, of Washington, D.C.; a brother Mack Smith; also grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Murfreesboro Church of Christ with Royce Golden, Tommy Mounts, and Tommy Gaither officiating. Burial followed in Saline Cemetery at Umpire.

Like this: Like Loading...