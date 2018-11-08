Obituary: Larry Ray House, 68, of Dierks

Larry Ray House, 68, of Dierks died Friday, Nov. 1, 2018.

He was born April 23, 1950 in Nashville, the son of Buell Ray House and the late Juanita Alene Gatlin House.

He was retired from the City of Dierks sanitation department and was a member of the Assembly of God Church.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin House.

Survivors include: his wife, Audrey Sue Eudy House of Dierks; his father and step-mother, Buell Ray and Dorothea House of Dierks; two daughters, Lacy Schwab and husband, Jimmy, The Woodlands, Texas, and Chandra Budd and husband, Christopher, of Amarillo, Texas; one stepson, Kelly Roberson of Nashville; a sister, Denise Schenk of Stinnett, Texas; a brother, Troy House of Langley; two stepsisters, Barbara Burgess of Dierks and Joan and Joe Isham of Dierks; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, in the Sunshine Cemetery with Rev. J.W. Gilbert officiating under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation was 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4 at the Dierks Chapel.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...