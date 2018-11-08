Obituary: John T. Roberts, 71, of McCaskill

John T. Roberts, 71, of McCaskill, died Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 at his home.

He was born May 19, 1947, in McCaskill, the son of the late Ruel and Katherine Kidd Roberts.

He was a member of Grace Baptist Church and was an equipment operator.

He was preceded in death by three brothers: Ruel Edward Roberts, Billy Eugene Roberts, and Richard Roberts.

Survivors include: his wife, Phyllis Berry Roberts of McCaskill; a son, Leslie Roberts of Camden; four daughters, Kathy Morton and husband, Ray, of Tennessee; Sharlotte McKelvy of Camden; Alicia Fulton of Hope; and Chelsey Roberts of Hope; six brothers, Marion, Larry, James, Jerry, Joseph, and Ricky Roberts; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cremation services under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Like this: Like Loading...