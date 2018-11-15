Obituary: John L. Bryant, 103, of Fort Smith

John L. Bryant, 103, of Fort Smith, died Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

He was born Feb. 19, 1915 in Bingen, Ark., the son of the late Vernon Clay and Lillie Tribble Bryant.

He was a Methodist. He was a civil engineer retiring for the last time at the age of 85.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Millard John Higgins Bryant, and his second wife, Ruth Phillips Bryant; a son, John L. Bryant, a sister, Ruby Herring, three brothers, Lake, Rufus and Harold Bryant; two step-daughters, Wayna Elder and Karen Lindsey.

Survivors include: two daughters, Jan Hearnsberger of El Dorado, and Doris Pursell of Tulsa, Okla.; a step-daughter, Elizabeth Scott of Ft. Smith; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Bingen-Ozan Cemetery with Bro. Al Terrell officiating. Arrangements were by Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Like this: Like Loading...