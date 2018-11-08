Obituary: Jackie Owens Steuart, 83, of Murfreesboro

Jackie Owens Steuart, 83, died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018.

She was born March 31, 1935 in Murfreesboro, the daughter of the late Rembert and Lucille Owens.

She worked at the Ace of Diamonds for more than 45 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby, and a sister, Peggy Vaughn.

Survivors include: her son Alan; sisters Betty Walls and Pat Morgan; and grandchildren.

Visitation was 11-12:30 Saturday, Nov. 3 at the First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.

