Obituary: Iva Dell Farley Pickett, 92, of Longview, Texas

Mrs. Iva Dell Farley Pickett was born Jan.17, 1926, in Nashville, Ark., and passed away Oct. 30, 2018, in Longview, Texas. She was 92 years old. She was known by family members as “Mamaw Pickett.”

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Sue Hickerson Lobue of Longview, Texas; grandchildren Logan Lobue (Lisa), Mitchell Lobue (Angie), Camille Lobue Wildt (Richard) all of Longview, Texas; Greg Hickerson (Nicole) of Gladewater, Texas; Bryan Hickerson and Laura Beth Hickerson of Channelview, Texas; great grandchildren Devan Lane Lobue (Justine) of Yukon, Okla., Brady Lobue and Abby Lobue of Longview, Texas, Ryan Hickerson of Gladewater, Texas; great-great grandson, Holden Lobue of Yukon, Okla.; daughter-in-law, Lee Hickerson of Channelview, Texas.

Iva Dell is preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucena Farley; husband James Doye Pickett; sons, Joe Hickerson, Dan Hickerson and stepson, James Harvey Pickett.

Visitation was 2:00 p.m. until service time 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Pleasant Springs Baptist Church with interment in Friendship Cemetery in McCaskill. Bro. Jarod Hendry officiated under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home of Hope.

Guestbook at herndonfuquafuneralhomes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...