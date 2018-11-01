Obituary: Helen Odean Cox, 82, of Nathan

Helen Odean Cox, age 82 of Nathan, Ark., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Hot Springs, Ark. She was born on July 1, 1936 in Nathan, Ark., the daughter of the late Waymon Deloyd and Lois Maedean Couch Cornish.

Mrs. Cox was a member of the Biggs Chapel United Methodist Church in Nathan and served as the treasurer for over forty years. She also served as treasurer of the Academy Cemetery. She was a loving wife and nanny to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Waymon Deloyd Cornish, her mother, Lois Maedean Couch Cornish, and a sister, Mary Ruth Cornish.

Survivors include: her husband of 64 years, Basel Cox of Nathan, Ark.; two sons, Terry Cox and wife, Diane, of Nathan; and Gary Cox and wife, Cindy, of Nathan; four grandchildren, Sara Daniel and husband, Charlie, of Russellville, Ark., Michael Cox and wife, Christina, of Murfreesboro, Ark., Waymon Cox and wife, Cheryl, of Murfreesboro, Ark.; Derrick Cox and wife, Katy of Barling, Ark.; as well as seven great grandchildren.

Visitation was 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, Oct. 29, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services were 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Biggs Chapel United Methodist Church in Nathan, Ark., with Bro. Al Terrell officiating. Burial followed in Academy Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Memorials may be made to the Academy Cemetery Fund at Diamond Bank.

