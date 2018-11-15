Obituary: Benny Earl Culpepper, 63, of Nashville

Benny Earl Culpepper, 63, of Nashville, died Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at his home.

He was born Dec. 5, 1954 in Nashville, the son of the late Earl and Ester Gardner Culpepper.

He was a member of Cross Point Cowboy Church, a truckdriver, and a heavy equipment operator.

Survivors include: two sons, Shawn Culpepper and wife, Amanda, and Dakota Culpepper and wife, Laci; a stepdaughter, Katie Myrick, all of Nashville; a sister, Brenda Robbins of Vilonia, Ark.

Visitation was 12-2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at Cross Point Cowboy Church.

A memorial service followed with Bro. Don Jones officiating.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...