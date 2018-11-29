Nashville Hometown Christmas event Sunday, Dec. 2

The Howard County Historical Society will again sponsor its Nashville Hometown Christmas celebration this holiday season at the 1912 EA Williams Chapel/Museum.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 2, from 2-4 p.m. at both the chapel and the Old City Hall/Fire Department.

HCHS President Freddie Horne advises folks to arrive early because seating is limited in the chapel.

There will be a Christmas devotional at the chapel and special local performances will be presented every 30 minutes in a “come-and-go” format.

Santa Claus and the Nashville fire truck will be on hand at the Old City Hall and there will be hot chocolate and holiday crafts for kids. A shuttle service will be offered between the two venues.

The chapel/museum is located at the corner of Second and Hempstead Streets in Nashville. The Old City Hall/Fire Department is located at 115 Sypert.

The museum is open from 12 noon until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The society is a 501 (c) (3) organization.

Events at the chapel include:

2:15 — Scrapper Band Christmas Ensemble

2:45 — Gary Revels, vocals and guitar

3:00 — Chloe Manasco — violinist

3:15 — Nashville Primary School Children’s Choir

3:30 — Michael Eudy, vocals and guitar

Refreshments will be provided. There is no admission charge, and the public is invited.

Like this: Like Loading...