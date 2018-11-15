Nashville chamber’s Christmas gala Dec. 8, offering Christmas tree again

The Nashville Chamber of Commerce has plans for a gala Christmas season.

Chamber director Mike Reese has invited the public and businesses to have floats in the Christmas parade which will be on Saturday, Dec. 8. Call the chamber office, 845-1262, for details on joining the parade.

The parade will have a lineup in the Southpark Shopping Center at 3 p.m. for judging, and will start from there at 4 p.m. The parade will head north, through the business district, and will exit Main Street onto College Street.

Cash prizes of $250, $150, and $100 will be given to first, second and third place winners.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the chamber office from 11-2 for pictures with boys and girls and adults, and Reese said that local businesses were invited to have an Open House on that day.

The chamber is again ‘renting’ unlit Christmas trees. The cost this year is $35, and there are 76 trees to rent. City crews will begin putting up the trees on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Like this: Like Loading...