Lockesburg parade Dec. 1; Santa to pull double-duty in Dierks

The Dierks Christmas Parade will be held Monday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. and will have two kid prize drawings (12 and under) and five drawings for $100 (13 and older).

Anyone is welcome to set up a booth in the parking lot or come and sing carols after the parade. Santa will be there with gifts for all the boys and girls.

Santa @ Oak Hill Lodge

Dec. 8 and Dec. 15

Good little girls and boys will have two chances to visit with Santa Claus at the Oak Hill Masonic Lodge in Dierks.

Santa will be at the lodge Saturday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The lodge is located at the corner of Massey and East 5th Street.

The public is invited to come and take as many pictures as wanted for free. Attendees should bring their own camera.

Like this: Like Loading...