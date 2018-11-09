Friday Night Football Playoffs

Mineral Springs Hornets @ Lepanto (East Poinsett County Warriors)

Dierks Outlaws @ Salem Greyhounds

The Mineral Springs Hornets and Dierks Outlaws will point their buses to the northeast portion of the state today (Friday) to get to their Class 2A playoff opponents.

The Outlaws, who knocked the Murfreesboro Rattlers out of playoff contention and secured a fifth seed Thursday night with a 44-30 win, will take on the Salem Greyhounds. The trip will be approximately 269 miles one way from Dierks.

The Hornets, who finished fourth in the conference, will travel to Lepanto to take on the East Poinsett County Warriors. The trip from Mineral Springs will be 293 miles.

The Greyhounds finished the regular season at 8-1, 6-0 to finish first in the 2A-3.

The Warriors closed out the season with a 6-4,4-2 record to finish second in 2A-3.

Dierks finished the regular season with marks of 3-7 and 3-4 while Mineral Springs went 8-2 and 5-2.

Nashville Scrappers vs. Elkins Elks

The Nashville Scrappers will open the Class 4A playoffs with an unfamiliar opponent as the Elkins Elks come to Scrapper Stadium Friday, Nov. 9. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The winner of Friday night’s game will advance to the second round of the playoffs Nov. 16 against the winner of Friday’s Bauxite and Trumann game. If Nashville wins this week, the second round game will also be played at Scrapper Stadium.

Nashville holds the record for most consecutive appearances in the state football playoffs – 27.

The Scrappers (8-2, 5-2) enter the playoffs after a 20-14 overtime victory over Bauxite Nov. 2.

Elkins (7-3, 4-3) lost to Ozark 28-12 last week.

The Elks average 44.7 points per game while allowing 25.1 points per game.

Elkins averages 433.7 yards per game total offense, with the Scrapper defense allowing 222.3 yards per game.

Nashville averages 387.1 offensive yards per game, with Elkins allowing 288.1.

Elks quarterback QuinnMcClain has completed 160 of 251 passes for 2,293 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. McClain is the team’s leading rusher with 119 carries for 865 yards and 15 touchdowns. Chance Jones has 125 carries for 632 yards and 11 TDs.

Chad Graham is the leading receiver for Elkins with 55 receptions for 909 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Dawson Tisdale leads the Elks in tackles with 43. Kelynn Daniel leads in sacks with four, and Camren Dunn has recorded six interceptions for the season.

For the Scrappers, quarterback Tristen Jamison has completed 48 of 98 passes for 553 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Ty Basiliere is the leading receiver with 20 catches for 430 yards and five touchdowns.

Devay Ragland has 17 receptions for 255 yards and two TDs. Levester Gillard has 20 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Keyshawn Stewart leads Nashville in rushing with 136 carries for 906 yards and 11 touchdowns, followed closely by Carmillias Morrisson with 128 carries for 876 yards and two TDs.

Devonte Witherspoon is Nashville’s leading tackler with 107.

He also leads the team in sacks with four and interceptions with four.

