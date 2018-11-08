Early Files: A Look into the Past

118 years ago: 1900

J. N. Reese called last Saturday. He recently met with a serious accident. While holding his gun with his thumb over the muzzle, his dog jumped up and accidently struck his foot on the trigger, discharging the gun and tearing off the end of Reese’s thumb.

Probably the people who decorated Main Street with a water closet did it through home pride, not wishing the visitors to the town who distinguished themselves by canning a horse to excel them in vandalism.

Notice: Nashville, Arkansas made up 72$ and sent it to the National Democratic fund on Saturday.

_______

99 years ago: 1919

The Nashville High School football team was taken to the cleaners by the Prescott High School team at Prescott Thursday. The score was 40 to 3 in favor of the Prescott team. Coach Jay Toland accompanied the Nashville team.

The Young Men’s Social Club has sent out invitations to a program dance, which will be held in River’s Hall from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Armistice night. The dance being in celebration of the world’s greatest holiday.

(Adv.) Make it 100 percent Red Cross for your United States. Your own Red Cross. The third Red Cross roll call summons. Every citizen to respond with the heart and a dollar to meet humanity’s peacetime needs in the spirit of Americanism.

_______

65 years ago: 1953

The undefeated Dierks Outlaw football team comes to Nashville Thursday night to present its stiffest intra-county challenge in that game. The Scrappers and Outlaws face off at Scrapper Stadium.

Aunt Jemina, world famous pancake expert and legendary figure in culinary circles, will appear in Nashville this Saturday. Her experience here is made possible by the Quaker Oat Company through the cooperation of Fred Stewart, owner of the local food market.

A Nashville sophomore at Arkansas State Teachers College, Virginia Corbell, was crowned Halloween Queen here last Friday at the annual carnival. Miss Corbell won the title by popular vote over five other candidates.

(Adv.) At the Elberta Theatre, Thursday and Friday, Ann Sheridan and Sterling Hayden in “Take Me to Town” in Technicolor

_______

43 years ago: 1975

Jana Bell of Mineral Springs was crowned 1976 Southwest Arkansas Junior Miss at the annual pageant in Nashville Saturday night. Cherri Click of Nashville was named winner of the Spirit award, and Ann Canaday was honored as Nashville Junior Miss.

Two graduates of Nashville High School have been selected for membership to the Theta Omega Campus Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi National Honor Society in Education. They are Bobby Keaster, son of Mr. and Mrs. Archie Keaster and Sherree Millwood Telford, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Millwood.

(Adv.) Western Auto, Wizard “Cat-14” automatic chain saw. Oils itself. Easy terms. $144.88.

