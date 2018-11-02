Dierks takes #5 playoff spot from Murfreesboro

The Dierks Outlaws will enter the Class 2A playoffs Friday, Nov. 9 as the fifth seed after beating the Murfreesboro Rattlers 44-30 Thursday night at home in “The Holler.”

The win improved the Outlaws to 3-7 overall and 3-4 in conference play. They will play the Salem Greyhounds, who went 8-1 on the year with a perfect 6-0 conference record.

The Rattlers closed out the season with a 3-7 overall record and 2-5 in conference.

See next week’s Nashville News-Leader for a complete game report and photos from the contest.

Like this: Like Loading...