Clerk: Pike County vote centers increase turnout

The use of centralized voting in Pike County during the General Election resulted in an increase in the number of voters, according to Pike County Clerk Sandy Campbell.

The county used four voting centers – Delight, Glenwood, Kirby and Murfreesboro – and the move also saved the county “at least $100,000” in election costs.

Campbell provided a comparison to how many precinct voters there were in the 2010 and 2014 when there were 11 polling places in the county to the number in 2018 with use of the four centers.

The Antoine precinct was the only one in the county that experienced a decline in the number of voters from 2014 (128) to 2018 (108). The other comparisons include:

2010/2014/2018

Antoine

108/128/108

Daisy

151/179/213

Delight

288/179/213

Glenwood North

268/279/314

Glenwood South

391/417/447

Kirby

315/377/400

Langley-Lodi

116/158/181

Murfreesboro East

420/428/472

Murfreesboro West

468/540/584

Newhope

122/151/153

Pisgah

146/157/159

Dec. 4 runoff

Pike County’s voters will return to the polls, starting with early voting Nov. 27-Dec. 3, to determine who will be the next sheriff and collector.

The runoff election date if Dec. 4.

The two candidates who forced the runoff for the county position are Pike County’s current chief deputy Travis Hill and Roger “Bimbo” Flemens.

There will also be a runoff for Position 2 on the Delight City Council. Candidates are Valerie Wingfield and Tom Wilson.

Early voting will be held Nov. 27-Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Pike County clerk’s office in Murfreesboro and at the Bainum Learning Center in Glenwood.

