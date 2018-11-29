Christmastime events start rolling in South Pike County

Christmas festivities will be ongoing around the Murfreesboro area the next two weeks.

Murfreesboro’s annual Hometown Christmas on the Square program will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1.

The festivities will open with a parade at 1 p.m., featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as the Murfreesboro Marching Rattler Band. The Pike County Courthouse square will be closed to traffic before the parade begins.

The public is invited to participate, and those interested in being in parade can call the Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce at (870) 285-3131 to register.

After the fire truck delivers Santa to the Pike County Courthouse, he will be available to visit with children.

Many local businesses will hold open houses with sales and refreshments during the event in addition to the carriage rides and entertainment that will be available to attendees. Entertainers scheduled to perform are Kids Unlimited, Becky Posey’s piano students, Ethan Pickett and Abi Rucker.

Carriage rides will be $6 each or $10/couple, and a kiddie ride will be also be available for those in attendance.

To close out the event, four winners ($25, $50, $75 and $100) will be selected at the stage at 4 p.m. for “Chamber Bucks” to spend with local chamber member merchants in the holiday season. Winners must not be present to win, but will be required to register at participating businesses around the square and restaurants during the course of this week.

The trees on the courthouse lawn will also be lit for the first time that evening.

Breakfast with Santa

Earlier that morning, Breakfast with Santa will take place at the Murfreesboro Senior Adult Center from 9-11 a.m. Attending the event will cost $5 and include an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, a visit with Santa along with a 4×6 picture, and a special treat for attendees. Additional pictures packages will be available, with cost information available during the breakfast.

The event is sponsored by the Murfreesboro Rattler Band Boosters.

If your child attends First Christian Church Preschool, Dawson ABC PreK in Murfreesboro, Delight Head Start, or Kindergarten in Murfreesboro or Delight, attendees are invited to come out and find the special ornament they created.

Rosenwald

Christmas Parade

On Sunday, Dec. 2, the annual Rosenwald Christmas Parade “A Cheerful Spirit At Christmas Time” will be held in Antoine.

Under the theme of “Remembering Rosemary,” line-up starts at 1:15 p.m. at the Antoine Post Office, with the parade starting at 2 p.m.

The public is invited to participate, contact Fadie Gentry for more information at (870) 379-2948.

Delight Christmas

Festivities

Delight will hold it’s annual Christmas festivities on Saturday, Dec. 8, with a parade beginning at 2 p.m. followed by a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The public is invited to participate in the parade, with those interested being asked to join the line-up at 1 p.m. at the junction of Railroad Street and Highway 195.

Advent Feast

The First United Methodist Church of Murfreesboro, located on Second Avenue, will serve the Annual Christmas Advent Feast at the Family Life Center, Saturday, Dec. 8, 5:30-7:30.

The community is invited to share a Christmas dinner, chicken-dressing, all the trimmings, and homemade desserts with the members of the church.

2018 will mark the 42 anniversary that the church has have served a Christmas dinner to the community.

Taste of Christmas

The annual Taste of Christmas presented by the Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce will be held on Thursday, Dec. 13 at the Murfreesboro Municipal Building.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., the meal consisting of dishes prepared by local church volunteers with the main course of smoked pork loin will cost a $5 or by extra donation at the door.

