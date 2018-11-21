Christmas tour set at Historic Washington State Park

Historic Washington State Park will host its 32nd Annual Christmas and Candlelight tour Saturday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 8.

The park will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. both days, but to enjoy the thousands of luminarias and special music, guests may want to wait until later in the afternoon to pay a visit.

Tour locations and homes will be adorned in 19th century style decorations including natural handmade wreaths and swags tailored by park staff and volunteers the week of the event. Evening programming and tours begin at 1 p.m., lighting of the luminarias will take place at dark, and music from groups and choirs throughout the region will begin at 5 p.m.

William’s Tavern Restaurant will serve a Christmas buffet for both lunch and dinner.

Visitors may choose to stroll the boardwalks or take a ride on the horse drawn surrey.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children (6 -12) plus tax.

For more information contact Historic Washington at 870-983-2684, or HistoricWashington@Arkansas.com.

