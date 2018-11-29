Christmas festivities abound in Mount Ida December 8

DEWAYNE HOLLOWAY

montcnews2@windstream.net

The city of Mount Ida will be abuzz with activity Saturday, December 8, as Christmas officially kicks off with a host of events including pictures with Santa, a special performance of “A Christmas Carol”, a parade, Chamber of Commerce open house and Christmas cookie contest.

MCCPA presents ‘Dinner and a Show’

The day’s holiday festivities begin at 2 p.m. at Roosevelt Auditorium with a performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

The play features the story of a miserly business owner who has to relearn the meaning of Christmas. This performance of the show includes a special dinner deal in conjunction with Shack Attack Pizza in Mount Ida.

Tickets for the performance are $25 per couple, or $15 per individual. The price of admission includes a buffet dinner at Shack Attack Pizza in Mount Ida. The buffet will be available at the restaurant from 4-7 p.m. the day of the performance. It will include pizza, salad, soup and a drink. Children under the age of 13 will still eat for 50 cents plus their age.

Ouachita Artists Gallery presents ‘Selfies with The Claus’s

Ouachita Artists Gallery and Studio will be home to a pair of special guests as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus stop by for photos.

They will be at the gallery, which is located at 135 West Street in Mount Ida, throughout the afternoon before the parade. Everyone is invited to stop by before the parade and get selfie with the famous duo. This is also a perfect opportunity for families to get a keepsake photo with the Claus family.

Don’t forget the parade

As the sun sets below the western horizon, the courthouse square will erupt with the lights and sounds of the annual Mount Ida Christmas Parade.

The parade features a host of emergency vehicles, floats, cars, trucks, boats, ATVs and pretty much anything that rolls, floats, or walks. Each of the parade entries will feature Christmas lights and decorations to celebrate the holiday season. The main attraction for the parade will be none other than Santa Claus himself.

The parade will make its way from the County Annex through the courthouse square.

Anyone interested in participating in the is asked to line up at the County Annex parking lot before dark. Cost of entry into the parade will be non-perishable food items to be given to the local food bank.

For more information about the parade contact Kenn Greene at (870) 490-0335.

Chamber of Commerce hosts Open House, Cookie Contest

Following the parade The Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce will host an open house at the visitor center located just off the square at 124 Highway 270 West.

Everyone is invited to the open house for a time of fellowship and refreshments. The visitor center is home to an abundance of information regarding the county and its attractions, as well as some of the finest locally made items found in the area.

The Chamber of Commerce is also asking all amateur chefs to whip up a batch of cookies and enter them in their Christmas Cookie Contest. Cookies will be judged and prizes will be awarded to the winner.

Cookies must be submitted for the contest between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., December 8.

For more information regarding the Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce, their open house, or the Christmas Cookie Contest, call Gail at the Chamber at (870) 867-2723. You can preregister for the cookie contest by calling the chamber as well, or by email at director@mtidachamber.com.

