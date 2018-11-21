Active ‘shooter drill’ set for morning of Nov. 27 in Nashville

It could happen anywhere, but a realistic drill here next Tuesday will help area law enforcement, along with medical and emergency agencies, prepare for a possible active killer episode in the community.

Howard County Sheriff Brian McJunkins is trying to prepare the public for events that might unfold during the drill which is being planned by the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

The drill will go on for several hours beginning at about mid-morning Tuesday, Nov. 27, the sheriff told the newspaper.

The joint training exercise will involve his department, Nashville police, Howard Memorial Hospital, Pafford Ambulance Service and the county 9-1-1 office.

The drill will actually begin with a 9-1-1 call. Several persons will portray victims, but the sheriff has cautioned that there is no one ‘playing’ the killer, who is apparently a shooter.

Participants in the drill will be unaware what ADEM’s scenario will be, so that their reactions will be spontaneous.

The sheriff concluded: “We just want to make the public aware of this, as to not alarm everyone.”

In the past, the hospital has sponsored disaster drills, usually involving a storm.

