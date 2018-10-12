Waste Management employee hit by vehicle

By Terrica Hendrix

News-Leader staff

A Waste Management employee was injured Oct. 2 after he was struck by a vehicle.

Waste Management employee Anthony D. Jones, 50, was walking across Mt. Pleasant Drive when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Megan Worthen, 34, of Nashville.

According to Arkansas State Police Captain/Commander for Troop G Brady C. Gore, Worthen, driving a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse, was traveling north on Mt. Pleasant Drive when Jones – a rear passenger from the Waste Management truck – exited the truck to retrieve a trash can.

“After exiting the garbage truck, the pedestrian (Jones) failed to yield before crossing into the northbound lane. After entering the northbound lane, the pedestrian was struck by Worthen.”

Gore added that after the collision, the victime was thrown approximately 35 feet before coming to rest in the northbound lane. Worthen’s vehicle traveled approximately 14 feet before coming to rest, he said.

Capt. Gore confirmed that no citations were issued and that Jones was the only person involved in the accident that sustained injuries.

Jones, of Texarkana, Texas, was transported by helicopter to to UAMS in Little Rock.

The accident occurred shortly after 4 p.m.and was investigated by Arkansas State Police Trooper Travis Hale.

