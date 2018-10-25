Red beans, rice meal Nov. 3 to raise funds for CP Renewal

Center Point firemen will cook and serve a red beans and rice supper to benefit the activities of the Center Point Renewal.

The event will be Saturday, Nov. 3, beginning at 5:30 at the Center Point Community Building. The meal is by donation only.

According to Fire Chief Alan Green, the proceeds will go for repairs and maintenance of the main building and grounds.

Green said that the firemen want to assist CPR in its mission of upkeep of the community building walking trail, playgrounds and property. Green said that donations would be accepted. They may be sent to the Center Point VFD, 2630 Hwy. 26W, Nashville, AR 71852.

