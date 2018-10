Place orders now for dressing, rolls to benefit M’boro SAC

Orders can now be placed for the Murfreesboro CADC Senior Adult Center’s annual chicken and dressing and roll sale fundraiser.

The dressing cost is $10 for a five-pound pan and $20 for a 10-pound pan and the rolls will be $4,50 per dozen.

The last day to order is Nov. 16. Pick-up dates will be Nov. 19 and Nov. 20.

To place an order, contact the CADC SAC at (870) 285-2312.

